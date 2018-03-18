Blog Columns Site News Steve Parish reacts to Crystal Palace win vs Huddersfield on Twitter

Steve Parish reacts to Crystal Palace win vs Huddersfield on Twitter

18 March, 2018 Crystal Palace, English Premier League, Site News

Crystal Palace move out of the relegation zone after winning 2-0 against Huddersfield Town at John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

It was Roy Hodgson’s side first win in eight games and the manager has described the win as “vitally important” as they aim to secure Premier League safety.

After the match, Palace chairman Steve Parish took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He tweeted:

Palace moved two places up to 16th, two points above the relegation zone, but have played a game more than both Southampton and West Ham.

The Eagles were winless in their previous seven league games and their victory on Saturday was built on strong performances from Mamadou Sakho’s leadership at the back and Wilfried Zaha’s overall outstanding display.

Palace opened the scoring through James Tomkins who scored from close range after Huddersfield failed to deal with Luka Milivojevic’s corner.

Milivojevic struck his eighth of the campaign when he scored from the spot in the 68th minute. Palace had only 45% possession but they registered 17 attempts on goal.

Brendan Rodgers showers praise on Celtic duo Kieran Tierney and James Forrest
Loading...

About The Author

johnblake