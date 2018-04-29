Blog Columns Site News Steve Parish posts message on Twitter after Crystal Palace win

Steve Parish posts message on Twitter after Crystal Palace win

29 April, 2018 Crystal Palace, English Premier League, Site News

Crystal Palace have all but secured their Premier League fate after beating Leicester City 5-0 in the Premier League clash on Saturday at Selhurst Park.

Palace chairman, Steve Parish, congratulated the team for this brilliant performance on social networking site Twitter. He tweeted:

It was a brilliant performance from the Eagles who took a healthy lead at the break after goals from Wilfried Zaha and James McArthur, both the goals coming from brilliant passing moves.

Leicester improved their game after the break but their hopes of a revival suffered a serious blow when Marc Albrighton was shown a straight red card for pulling Zaha down.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Patrick van Aanholt slotted goals past goalkeeper Ben Hamer to give the Eagles a 4-0 lead. Christian Benteke, who has been struggling to score all season, netted a 90th minute penalty to earn all three points for the home side.

Palace had registered 15 shots, of which they managed to keep nine on target. They have moved to 11th in the Premier League table with that win.

Here are some of the best reactions from the Palace fans:

Manchester United vs Arsenal confirmed starting line-ups
Sunderland sale and Coleman exit is great news for the club

About The Author

johnblake