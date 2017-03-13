Steve McClaren sacked by Derby County: Twitter Reacts

Derby County have confirmed that they have parted ways with Steve McClaren after just five months in charge. McClaren was in his second spell at the club.
Mel Morris, Derby’s chairman, was unhappy with the recent run of results that led to the sacking of McClaren. The Rams have gone through a run of seven defeats in 13 league games, and have fallen from sixth spot to ten points outside the play-off places.
McClaren is the third manager to leave Derby in just over a year, the other two being Paul Clement and Nigel Pearson. The chairman said that Derby’s humiliating 3-0 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion was the final straw for McClaren.
Morris said, as quoted by The Times:
Steve is a great coach, we have very talented players and first-class facilities but the heartbeat, commitment, focus and passion has been lacking.
The Brighton game on Friday was so far from what we expect to see from those wearing a Derby County shirt. We need a manager who shares our values and who is prepared to develop the team, staff and processes that will set us on course for a sustainable place in the Premier League.
Derby fans took to social media platform, Twitter, to express their views on the matter. Many of them feel that the incompetency of the board members should be questioned as well. Judging by the tweets, it is evident that the fans are frustrated with how the club is being run at the moment.
Gary Rowett, the former manager of Birmingham City, is a contender for the vacant position at Derby. However, he is also being linked with the vacant post at Norwich City as well.
Take a look at some of the tweets from fans and journalists:
Steve McClaren is a good No 2.
— Henry Winter (@henrywinter) March 12, 2017
With McClaren sacked at Derby, 25% of clubs in England’s top four divisions (23 of 92) have changed managers … in the last 100 days.
— Nick Harris (@sportingintel) March 12, 2017
Steve McClaren at #DCFC:
In 2016 – 69% win ratio, 0.38 goals conceded per game
In 2017 – 25% win ratio, 1.5 goals conceded per game pic.twitter.com/4z8PQ8SYaz
— Raj (@Raj_sport) March 12, 2017
Morris told McClaren on return his job was to keep #DCFC safe for the season.. He did it.. Players are poison at this football club #DCFC
— dcfcawaydays (@dcfc_awaydays) March 12, 2017
Mel Morris judgement is astonishing. He raved about the return of Mclaren, 5 months later, 10 places higher, hes sacked #dcfc #farce
— George Selby (@selb_mcc) March 12, 2017
The players are the problem, NOT Steve McClaren. #dcfc
— Ben Smyth (@bensmyth18) March 12, 2017
So #dcfc have sacked McClaren but the clueless boardroom incompetent idiots who employed the waste of space TWICE keep jobs #justsaying
— Elland Road Owl (@EllandRoadOwl) March 12, 2017
Feel bit sorry for Steve McClaren, #Derby were 20th when he took over with just 10 pts from opening 11 games (scored only 6 goals). #dcfc
— Goodbrand Stats (@StatsChristian) March 12, 2017
Sources close to McClaren say he’s “extremely disappointed”, and remit he had was to take #dcfc out of trouble – he feels he’s done that.
— Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) March 12, 2017
#DCFC sack #McLaren after 5 months. They’d won 3 games when he returned, W 11 lge games since. God knows whats gone on but it looks mad.
— Sam Matterface (@sammatterface) March 12, 2017