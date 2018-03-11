Steve Evans raves about Rangers defender James Tavernier

Glasgow Rangers defender James Tavernier has established himself as one of the key players for the Ibrox club since joining the Gers in 2015.
Ahead of Rangers’ crucial Scottish Premiership clash against arch rivals Celtic, Peterborough manager Steve Evans has heaped praise on Tavernier.
Evans worked with the 26-year-old at Rotherham United in 2013 when the defender joined on loan from Newcastle United.
He rates him highly and believes that the Rangers defender could give Kyle Walker a run for his money at Manchester City as well.
The 55-year-old manager says that tying Tavernier to a long-term deal is good for Scottish football.
Tavernier is a very good defender but has been criticised at times for his defending. Evans insists Tavernier is good at attacking, and that he is a fantastic professional with ‘exceptional’ ability.
Evans is happy that he is doing well at Rangers, and has hailed him as a big club player.
The Gers are second in the Scottish Premiership, and they will be looking to close the gap with Celtic to three points on Sunday.
“James is a fantastic professional with exceptional ability. He was always good going forward,” said Evans, as quoted by the Daily Record.
“There were times at right-back when he’d be your best attacking wide player. Of course, there’s a balance to be struck and Graeme Murty will be trying to do that with James. But you can’t stop his attacking prowess – because that’s what makes him special.
“He was also adept at dead-ball situations around the box. That’s what attracted me to him. He’s a big club player and he can’t get a much bigger club than Rangers.”