Steve Bruce wants more signings – can they lure Robert Snodgrass?

Aston Villa have made four signings this summer but club manager Steve Bruce is looking for more additions. Clubs in English Football League can sign players on loan or free agents, and Bruce is looking to scout that market.
The Villa boss has hinted that he is looking to bring in one or two more players before the end of this month, and has revealed that they are working on a few deals at the moment.
It looked really bleak for Villa when their financial problems were documented, but following their takeover, they did some good business towards the back end of the summer.
Villa have signed John McGinn, Andre Moreira, Axel Tuanzebe and Orjan Nyland but Bruce is still eyeing further additions and and has hinted that more new faces could arrive at Villa Park.
“We lost five or six really good players and we need to do our best to replace them,” said Bruce to the club’s official website.
If we can’t, I’m happy to be patient. I won’t stockpile signings. We’ve got one or two things going at the moment and we’ll see how they progress over the next few weeks.”
Could Robert Snodgrass be one of them?
According to reports from The Mirror, Bruce has made contact with West Ham and has told them that he wants Robert Snodgrass back. The Villa manager is hopeful of getting the 30-year-old on loan this summer.
The Scotland international with 25 caps impressed on loan last season with seven goals and 14 assists in 43 Championship games for Villa. He has since returned to the Premier League side and even played in West Ham’s 3-1 friendly win over Villa last month at Walsall.
The Hammers have enjoyed a fruitful transfer window with Manuel Pellegrini bringing in nine new players this summer. Therefore, there is a possibility that the Hammers can send Snodgrass out on loan to Villa again.