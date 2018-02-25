Steve Bruce showers praise on Aston Villa winger Robert Snodgrass

Steve Bruce has waxed lyrical about winger Robert Snodgrass after Aston Villa’s 4-2 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.
Snodgrass scored the final goal of the match from the spot kick to put the game beyond doubt.
The 30-year-old joined Villa last summer on a season long loan from West Ham, and has been brilliant throughout the campaign.
Bruce has hailed him as a “dying breed” saying the penalty he won is “worthy of five penalties”. He added that being a dribbler, Snodgrass draws fouls from opposition players.
Snodgrass has played a pivotal role in Aston Villa’s surge for promotion this season. He has scored seven goals in the Championship, and has provided 10 assists as well.
Bruce added that Snodgrass is invaluable to the club, and that he has been a very good acquisition since he joined from the Hammers.
“The penalty that he wins is worthy of five penalties!,” said Bruce, as quoted by the Birmingham Mail.
“He’s a dribbler and he draws a foul. He’s a dying breed, he’s got a trick in him and he manages to get crosses in.
“He’s not really got natural pace but he draws a foul. He’s been invaluable to us. It was a great ball into the box for Whelan. He’s been a very good acquisition since he’s come here.”
It remains to be seen whether Villa can arrange a permanent deal for him in the summer, and they should be able to do so if they manage to get into the Premier League next season.