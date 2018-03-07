Steve Bruce sends out a message to Aston Villa fans after Sunderland win

Aston Villa secured a vital 3-0 win over Sunderland last night. Goals from Grabban, Chester and Oviedo secured the three points for the visitors.
Steve Bruce’s men have now won nine of their last eleven league games and they are just four points behind second-placed Cardiff City.
The Aston Villa manager sent out a message to the fans after side’s triumph last night. The former Manchester United player believes that Aston Villa could still win the Championship.
He said: “Can we still win the league? Anything’s possible. We’ve given ourselves a chance.”
Villa fans will be delighted to see the optimism and confidence from their manager.
The Villans are in outstanding form right now and if they can beat Wolves in their next game, they will have every chance of overtaking them.
Wolves take on Leeds United tonight and Bruce will be hoping for some luck. The League leaders are winless in their last three games and Villa will be praying for another slip up from Wolves tonight.