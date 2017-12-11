Steve Bruce reveals transfer plan, Aston Villa will try to sign Championship star

Aston Villa are desperate to sign Sam Johnstone from Manchester United on a permanent deal.
The highly talented shot-stopper has been a key player for Steve Bruce at Aston Villa and the Championship outfit are ready to make the loan move permanent now.
Johnstone has conceded just 18 goals in 20 appearances for Villa this season. The 24-year-old was excellent during this weekend’s draw against Millwall as well.
Speaking to the media after the draw against Millwall, Steve Bruce confirmed that the club are looking to sign Johnstone on a permanent basis and that they will do everything in their power to make the move happen.
Bruce said: “I think you know the way I feel about Sam. He’s come on leaps and bounds since he’s been here. He’s a very, very good young goalkeeper and we’ll do our best to keep him.”
Johnstone’s current deal at Old Trafford expires at the end of this season and it will allow Aston Villa to sign him on a free transfer. However, if the reports are to be believed, United are looking to offer him a contract extension. The Premier League giants have the option to extend his deal for another year. In that case, Villa will have to pay up for his services.
Considering the player’s form and room for improvement, paying up for him won’t be a bad deal for Aston Villa. Johnstone will be their number one keeper for years to come.