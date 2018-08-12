Steve Bruce raves about Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn

Aston Villa registered back to back wins in the Championship after they earned an emphatic 3-2 victory in a pulsating thriller against Wigan Athletic at Villa Park on Saturday.
It needed an extra time winner from Birkir Bjarnason as Steve Bruce’s side came from behind to seal a dramatic win.
New signing John McGinn, who joined from Hibernian in the summer transfer window, made an instant impact earning high praise from his new manager.
The 23-year-old was superb on his debut and produced an assured performance by picking up an assist as well. Aston Villa captain James Chester gave Villa the lead on 13 minutes with a header from a free-kick from McGinn.
Bruce said after the match that it was a ‘smashing’ debut from McGinn and that he has got something special about him. He added that the Scotland midfielder will become a fan favourite in no time, and that he adds a nice balance to the team.
“It’s a smashing debut – he’s going to be a crowd favourite,” said Bruce, as quoted by the Birmingham Mail.
“You can understand why. He’s got that bit of something about him when he tackles, it means something to him. He’s strong, powerfully built, a fierce competitor and we’re delighted we’ve been able to get him over the line.
“He produced a free-kick, it’s what he’s got in the locker. He gives us a nice balance, he lets Grealish go and do what he has to do.”
Quality signing
McGinn had been performing at a top level for Hibernian for a while, and it is already proving to be an inspired signing from Villa.
He has bundles of energy which he brings to the midfield. He is physically strong and loves to make tackles. At the same time, he is very good at taking free-kicks.
Aston Villa fans will love those comments from Bruce on their new signing, and they can expect even better performances from him in the coming weeks.