Steve Bruce provides injury update on Neil Taylor

Aston Villa crashed to a 3-1 defeat at home to QPR last night and things went from bad to worse after Neil Taylor picked up an injury in the second half.
The Aston Villa left-back injured his groin and he is set to be assessed ahead of Saturday’s match against Bolton at the Macron Stadium.
The fans will be hoping that the former Swansea defender’s injury is nothing serious. Villa are already without the likes of Tuanzebe and Hutton due to injuries and Taylor has been filling in for them. It will be interesting to see whether Steve Bruce opts for an academy player against Bolton.
The Aston Villa manager confirmed that the Taylor has a severe groin strain and he was very sore at the half time.
Bruce said: “He had a sore groin. There was two or three of them that had strains but he was the most severe. We’ll see how he is but he was very, very sore at half-time.”
Aston Villa cannot afford to lose key players at this stage of the season. Bruce’s men will need to win most of their remaining games in order to secure automatic promotion.
They are ten points behind league leaders Wolves and the fans will be expecting a big reaction in the next game against Bolton Wanderers.