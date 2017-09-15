Steve Bruce opens up on managerial situation following fans’ hysteria

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has said that he understands why the club has seen a managerial merry-go-round in recent years as rumours surrounding his future refuse to subside.
Villa, despite making some big name signings in the summer, have won just one of their opening seven games in the Championship this season. The arrivals for John Terry from Chelsea and Robert Snodgrass from West Ham United among others, gave the fans genuine hope of a serious push for promotion but so far the club has failed to deliver on its promises.
Bruce however claimed that the fans should look at the club’s history before calling for his head.
“When you’ve got seven points from seven games, it opens yourself up for criticism,” Bruce said ahead of Villa’s game against Barnsley on Saturday.
“Of course here, at a club like ours, it turns into mass hysteria. That’s what has happened over the last seven years.
“The club has had seven managers in the last seven years, and you can understand why now. A couple of bad results and all of a sudden it’s the end of the world again. We’ve got a long way to go, we’v got a squad which is capable. I know we’ll make a challenge. We will make a challenge.
Bruce added: “I inherited a club that won five games in 18 months. It’s gone bad now for year upon year and of course it’s ‘off with the manager’s head’.
“If that’s going to change anything, history tells you it is not. We’ve got to win a couple of games to stop all this mass hysteria.
“I know we’ve got a squad here who will be there or thereabouts come the shake up at the end of the season.”
Aston Villa sit at 18th on the Championship table and will face Barnsley away from home tomorrow in their next league outing.