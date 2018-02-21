Steve Bruce blames the pitch for Aston Villa’s poor showing

Aston Villa came from behind to secure a point against Preston in their last game and Steve Bruce has now explained his team’s approach and the reason behind it.
According to the former Sunderland boss, Aston Villa’s pitch is in very bad condition and it has forced them to abandon a passing style of football and resort to a more direct approach.
It will be interesting to see how the fans react to this situation now. There is no way the club can improve the pitch at this stage of the season. Aston Villa’s pitch was once considered as one of the best pitches in England.
Aston Villa were hoping to finish the season strongly but Bruce’s comments are certainly worrying. Poor home form can affect a team’s morale significantly and Villa must find a way to cope with the pitch problems for now.
Bruce said: “All of a sudden we’ve got a very difficult Villa Park pitch. I’ve never seen it the way it is at the moment. I know it needs replacing. It hasn’t been replaced for 11 years. The groundsman has done a remarkable job. He’s won groundsman of the year for 10 years! The pitch is always immaculate. Unfortunately, it’s difficult at the minute.”
The Championship outfit travel to Sheffield Wednesday before hosting Queens Park Rangers in their next two matches.