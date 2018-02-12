Star returns – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Porto

Liverpool defeated Southampton 2-0 away from home to move within 2 points of arch rivals Manchester United, who suffered a shocking defeat against the Magpies in the Premier League yesterday.
Next up, the Reds will collide against Porto in the first leg of their Round of 16 Champions League contest. Who will come out on top?
As far as the head to head record is concerned, the Merseysiders have played the Primeira Liga giants on four occasions and have never lost (won 2, drawn 2). Not to forget, Porto are currently leading the domestic league table after 21 games.
As far as Jurgen Klopp’s team news is concerned, we can expect the German boss to make a few changes in the squad that started vs the Saints yesterday.
Belgian international Simon Mignolet should get the nod to return to the starting line up. He could replace Loris Karius in the goal. The German shot stopper is now a regular starter in the league for the Reds.
Few days back, Klopp stated that Gomez may have a chance of featuring against the Portuguese side and if fit, he should replace Trent Alexander-Arnold in the right back position. Dejan Lovren might return to replace Matip in the central defense.
Skipper Jordan Henderson was rested vs Southampton and he should return to partner Wijnaldum and Can in the central midfield. Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Porto.