Stan Collymore says Everton should sign Aaron Ramsey

Former Liverpool striker and now football pundit Stan Collymore has suggested that Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey should move to Everton in the summer.
Ramsey joined Arsenal in 2008 from Cardiff for a paltry fee of £5m. Since then, he has gradually developed into one of Arsenal’s top players, making over 200 appearances for the club.
Ramsey has a contract with the Gunners till June 2018, and he is in no hurry to extend his current deal.
Everton could sell Romelu Lukaku in the summer while Ross Barkley could follow him out of the club as well. The Toffees will need to freshen up their midfield. Collymore suggests that Ramsey would be a good signing for the Merseyside club.
“In terms of Aaron Ramsey where he should go, I mean, off the top of my head, Everton,” Collymore told BBC Radio Wales. “They have got money, very good manager, has a track record already of putting his arm around players who perhaps were a little bit disaffected in getting the best out of them.
“He is starting to get the best out of Ross Barkley. They may well lose Romelu Lukaku, so they are going to need a big name to come in, and I think Ramsey would go some way to help that. They need a freshening up of the midfield because Gareth Barry is now getting older, and it’s a big old club like Arsenal whereby the expectation to perform is great.
“So for me, I think that hand in glove Aaron Ramsey with Everton. He would play lots of games, he would be pushing towards European football and, like I say, the most important thing for any player, you know and I know, is to feel wanted and to play lots of football matches.”
Arsenal have a wealth of talent in midfield and Ramsey often struggles to get regular games. The 26-year-old has managed only 16 Premier League matches so far this season, and hasn’t really made a big impression.
While a move to Everton may represent a step down in Ramsey’s career, the switch could benefit him in the long run. He would get regular games under his belt and could become a leader for the side.
Everton are currently sixth in the league, one point above Arsenal, having played three games more.