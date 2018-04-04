Stan Collymore reacts to Aston Villa result on Twitter

Former Aston Villa player and now a popular football pundit Stan Collymore expressed his reaction on social networking site Twitter after the Villans won their Championship clash on Tuesday night.
Villa defeated Reading 3-0 at Villa Park and kept their hopes of automatic promotion to the Premier League alive.
Steve Bruce’s side trail second-placed Cardiff City by seven points and third placed Fulham by two, with only six games left to play.
Collymore was impressed with Villa’s performance and especially the way they kept a clean sheet on top of the goals scored. He tweeted:
Well done @AVFCOfficial! Nice clean sheet on top of the goals.
Keep grinding away 🙌🏽
UP THE VILLA!!
— Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) April 3, 2018
Villa went into the break with the score 0-0, but with numerical advantage after Dave Edwards was red carded for a second mistimed challenge.
Birkir Bjarnason opened the scoring with a left-footed effort immediately after the break.
Conor Hourihane scored a header from Robert Snodgrass’ cross in the 63rd minute and Scott Hogan scored the final goal to seal all three points for Villa.
The home side enjoyed 79% of possession, and registered 28 shots of which they managed to keep 13 on target, according to BBC Sport.