Stan Collymore comments on Aston Villa’s promotion push

Aston Villa are looking to secure promotion to the Premier League at the end of this season and football pundit Stan Collymore has shared his views on their chances.
The former Villa player believes that Bruce’s men are quite inconsistent and that needs to change if they want to overtake Wolves in the table. However, they have every chance of going up by finishing second.
He said: “I don’t think there has ever been any doubt about their ability to go up, they’re probably the most expensively-assembled squad in the Championship, but I think the points Wolves were getting [earlier in the season] have made it more difficult for Aston Villa and other clubs in the chasing pack. Can they catch Wolves? Doubtful, but absolutely they can go up in second place.”
The Aston Villa fans will be desperate for their side to return to the Premier League and Collymore’s comments might go down well with them. Villa’s inconsistencies are there for everyone to see and therefore few will expect them to win the Championship.
Steve Bruce’s men are currently third in the table, four points behind second-placed Cardiff City.
If they can iron out their inconsistencies in the remaining matches, they will have a great chance of finishing second. Villa have spent a lot of money on their squad this season and they certainly have the talent they need.