Spurs must use January transfer window to get ahead of rivals, says Pochettino

Pochettino admits the need to do early transfer business this January, to avoid interest from Premier League rivals Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea. The manager has suggested that Tottenham have suffered because their transfer business has not been efficient.
“We need to sign players in January and bring them in six months before,” Pochettino said.
“If not, we’re going to compete in the same period as [Manchester] City, [Manchester] United, Liverpool and Chelsea. We’re going to struggle to bring in the players we want.
“In January it’s so difficult to find the right profile of the player to add in this transfer window to help you achieve what you want.
“Dele is a very good example that you need to anticipate and today we are at a club that needs to anticipate. We cannot be reactive because if we are, we are going to lose.”
Spurs signed Davinson Sanchez for a record £40m, while Serge Aurier and Fernando Llorente completed their moves to the London club on deadline day. Pochettino admitted that a lack of pre-season for these players has not been ideal for the club.
“This season is a very good example. I think we signed good players but it was so late, with no pre-season and then they have to play. You need six or seven months for the players to fit, adapt themselves to the team, the dynamics, everything. And that is always against us,” he said.
Spurs have gone four games without winning in the Premier League and will look to bring an end to it when they host Stoke City to Wembley. Last week, Mark Hughes’ side ended its own four-match run without a victory. If Tottenham beat Stoke City 4-0 (or more) today, Stoke could become the first side in Premier League history to lose by four goals or more to a side four times in a row