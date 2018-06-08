Sporting will agree deal with Arsenal for Martins if price is met

According to A Bola, Sporting CP will agree a £39.5m deal with Arsenal for Gelson Martins, so long as the Gunners meet the asking price this summer. Sporting reportedly turned down a £26m bid from the Gunners and have no intention of letting such a key player leave the club for less than his value.
Arsenal are keen to bring the 23-year-old to the Emirates this summer after Martins impressed in a failing Sporting side. The Portuguese international scored and created 16 goals in 31 Primeira Liga games last season, but he wants out after a public fallout with president Bruno De Carvalho.
An exit from the Estádio José Alvalade would come with a heavy heart, however, as Martins has spent his entire career as Sporting, making 140 appearances in all competitions since rising through the youth ranks to the first-team in 2015.
He’s desperate to leave on good terms but wasn’t happy that Arsenal’s initial bid was rejected. The Gunners will have to pay £39.5m before Sporting allow Martins to leave, but it’s unknown if Arsenal are willing to meet the lofty asking price.
Given new manager Unai Emery already has Danny Welbeck, Alexandre Lacazette, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Mesut Ozil, Reiss Nelson, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alex Iwobi, he may feel there’s enough in the Arsenal attack for next season.
Stats from Transfermarkt.