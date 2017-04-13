Sporting Gijon vs Real Madrid Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this weekend’s La Liga fixture.
Sporting Gijon vs Real Madrid
Liga BBVA 2016/17
15th April, 15:15 pm BST
El Molinon, Asturias
Live Stream: Watch Sporting Gijon vs Real Madrid live on beIN Sports
Sporting Gijon Team News & Preview
Sporting host Real Madrid in La Liga this weekend and the home side will be looking to improve their chances of beating the drop with a positive result.
The home side have won just one of their last five matches in La Liga and are currently in the relegation zone. Sporting are yet to impress at home as well and their win over Granada was the first victory in eight home fixtures.
Burgui, Douglas, Traore and Cases are expected to miss out this week.
Predicted Sporting Gijon Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Cuellar; Lillo, Amorebieta, Mere, Echiejile; Alvarez, Vesga, Gomez; Rodriguez, Cop, Carmona
Real Madrid Team News & Preview
Real Madrid will be full of confidence after their win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League this week and Los Blancos will now want to pull clear of their rivals in the title race.
Zidane’s men are at the top of the table right now and have an excellent record against Sporting. They are unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 games against Gijon.
Real Madrid might look to rest some of their key stars here. The away side will be without the likes of Varane, Pepe, Carvajal and Bale for this game.
Predicted Real Madrid Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Navas; Danilo, Ramos, Nacho, Marcelo; Casemiro, Kovacic, Isco; Asensio, Morata, James
Sporting Gijon vs Real Madrid Key Stats
Sporting Gijon have failed to win 25 of their last 28 matches in La Liga.
Real Madrid are undefeated in 23 of their last 25 away matches in La Liga.
Real Madrid have scored at least 2 goals in their last 4 away matches in La Liga.
Real Madrid are undefeated in 10 of their last 11 matches against Sporting Gijon in all competitions.
Sporting Gijon vs Real Madrid Betting Tips
Real Madrid have been winning at both half time and full time in their last 3 away matches in La Liga. Bet on the away side to win both halves.
There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Real Madrid’s last 7 away games in La Liga.
Real Madrid have kept a clean sheet in their last 5 away matches against Sporting Gijon in all competitions.
Sporting Gijon vs Real Madrid Prediction
The away side are likely to rest some of their key players and field a weakened side for this game.
However, they are still the better side in terms of quality and should be able to secure the three points here. Sporting have been atrocious all season and that run is likely to continue.
Sporting Gijon 0-3 Real Madrid