SPL Roundup: Celtic set to sign Olivier Ntcham, Rangers ready to sell Michael O’Halloran

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that the club are close to signing a new player.
According to Scotsman, the Scottish champions are set to sign the young Manchester City midfielder Olivier Ntcham.
The 21-year-old spent the last two seasons on loan at Genoa and he will be hoping for some stability after joining Celtic.
The former Liverpool manager was coy about the identity of the new signing but Scotsman believes that the French U21 midfielder is one joining the Scottish giants. The young midfielder has impressed in Serie A and he could prove to be an asset for Celtic in the near future.
After the pre-season friendly against Shamrock Rovers in Dublin, Rodgers said: “The player is in going for a medical, all is going very well at the moment”.
He also confirmed that the deal should be announced soon.
Meanwhile, Rangers are in talks to sell the out of favour striker Michael O’Halloran this summer.
According to Scotsman, Rangers have already started negotiations with Patrick Thistle and are willing to let go of the player after the signings of Eduardo Herrera and Alfredo Morelos.
St. Johnstone are interested in the player as well and a move away from O’Halloran seems inevitable.
The 26-year-old forward has played just 25 league games for Rangers over the last two seasons and has scored just thrice during that period.
It is clear that he is not good enough for a top team like Rangers and will need to move on.