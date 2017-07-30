Spanish Liga to file a complaint against PSG over Neymar

News of Paris Saint-Germain being interested in Barcelona’s Neymar is no secret. The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to PSG all summer and the French side has been ready to pay his £198.7m release clause and give him a contract in the region of £55m-a-year.
In recent developments, Spain’s football league chief Javier Tebas has said that he will file a complaint with UEFA for financial fair play breaches against Paris Saint-Germain over their pursuit of Neymar.
“La Liga will file this complaint because it’s a problem for La Liga’s competitiveness. Today it’s happened to Barca, tomorrow it could happen to Real Madrid, it’s happened to Atletico Madrid,” Tebas, the La Liga chairman, said
In case this deal materialises and PSG do in fact pay the £198.7m release clause to acquire the services of Neymar, they would struggle to meet UEFA’s financial fair play conditions that “limit a team to losses of no more than 30 million euros over a three-year cycle.”
“PSG cannot have figures in which PSG’s commercial rights exceed those of Real Madrid and Barcelona,” said Tebas.
“No-one believes that. We’ve carried out economic studies and it’s impossible.
“It means that the Qatari state is injecting money and that violates UEFA’s financial fair play rules and the European Union’s norms of economic competition, and we’re going to file a complaint.”
PSG have been fined before for breaching FFP rules. In 2014, PSG were fined 60 million euros and handed transfer spending restrictions by UEFA for doing the same.
UEFA’s Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) has also claimed that the Parisian club’s 200 million euros a year image rights contract with the Qatari tourist board is in fact, inflated and double it’s “true value”.
Meanwhile, Barcelona will return from their preseason tour of the United States next week, and have shown interest in acquiring Neymar’s compatriot, Philippe Coutinho for around £80m from Liverpool. The Premier League side has no interest in selling the Brazilian but will be forced to if Barcelona offers a big chunk of money, and the player too shows interest in leaving.