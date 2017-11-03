Southampton will consider selling Ryan Bertrand to Manchester City

Manchester City are looking to add another left back to the side after the long-term injury to Benjamin Mendy.
According to reports, Guardiola is eyeing up a move for the England international Ryan Bertrand and Southampton are prepared to sell him if a considerable offer comes in.
City have had to use Delph as a makeshift left back since the injury to Mendy and Guardiola knows that he needs to improve that position in order to compete against the best in the Champions League.
Bertrand would be a very clever addition for City in January. The 28-year-old has shown that he can perform at the highest level. Bertrand is one of the best left backs in the Premier League right now and he would be a considerable upgrade on Fabian Delph.
Meanwhile, Luke Shaw could make a shock return to Southampton in January.
The Manchester United defender has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford and he needs a move away to kick-start his career. The 22-year-old needs to play regular first-team football at this stage of his career and he won’t get that opportunity at Old Trafford.
Shaw has failed to impress Jose Mourinho and the England defender has hardly featured this season.