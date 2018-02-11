Southampton vs Liverpool confirmed starting line-ups

Liverpool visit Southampton on Sunday hoping to keep their bid for a top four finish in the Premier League on track.
Jurgen Klopp’s side are fourth in the table, one point behind Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.
Chelsea are just a point adrift of the top four with a home game to come against West Bromwich Albion on Monday, increasing the pressure on the Reds.
Southampton are battling against relegation, with Mauricio Pellegrini’s side just a point above the drop zone.
Liverpool defeated Southampton 3-0 at Anfield back in November and are favourites to pick up three points at St Mary’s.
However, that result was Southampton’s first defeat in their last six meetings with Liverpool and they will hope to shock Klopp’s side once again.
The visitors are priced at 3/4 to win the game, with Southampton on offer at 7/2. The draw is available at 3/1.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
The teams are in!
Here's the #SaintsFC side for today's #PL clash with #LFC: pic.twitter.com/976lqOhzok
— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) February 11, 2018
📋 Team news time 🔴
Our starting XI for today's game…https://t.co/80Yt0k5Nio pic.twitter.com/iREieRPCtQ
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 11, 2018