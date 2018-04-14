Southampton vs Chelsea confirmed starting line-ups

Chelsea visit Southampton on Saturday desperately needing a victory to keep their faint hopes of qualifying for the Champions League alive.
The reigning champions have won just three Premier League games this year and last week’s 1-1 home draw against West Ham United left them 10 points off the top four.
Southampton head into the game 18th in the table, three points adrift of safety with six matches to play.
Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso grabbed the only goal of the game when the two sides met at Stamford Bridge back in December.
The Saints’ last home win in the league was in November, although they have drawn five of their eight games since then.
Chelsea have won four, drawn one and lost one of their last six meetings with Southampton.
Southampton are priced at 10/3 to win the game, with Chelsea on offer at 17/20 and the draw available at 5/2.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
Here's your #SaintsFC side to face #CFC this afternoon in the #PL: pic.twitter.com/QsYsNu4kWy
— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) April 14, 2018
Chelsea team today: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill (c); Zappacosta, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Willian, Morata, Hazard.
Subs: Caballero, Moses, Emerson, Bakayoko, Barkley, Pedro, Giroud. #SOUCHE pic.twitter.com/cDmnUTuWwD
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 14, 2018