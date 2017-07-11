Southampton target Kevin Wimmer wants to leave Tottenham

Tottenham centre-back Kevin Wimmer is looking to leave the club this summer.
The Austrian defender joined the North London outfit two years ago and the 24-year-old has struggled to establish himself as a starter under Pochettino.
Wimmer has played just 15 league games in the last two seasons, but having the likes of Vertonghen and Alderweireld ahead of him in the pecking order is a fair excuse for that.
According to Daily Mirror, the player wants to join a club where he can play regularly. Furthermore, the report also claims that Tottenham have already identified the Estudiantes defender Juan Foyth as a replacement.
The 19-year-old centre-back is likely to cost around £10million.
As per the report, Premier League outfit Southampton are interested in signing the Tottenham defender. Star defender Virgil van Dijk has been linked with a move to Anfield this summer and the Saints might be looking at Wimmer as a potential replacement.
The player has confirmed recently that he prefers to stay in the Premier League. However, he does not wish to sit on the bench anymore.
He said:
“It would be the most beautiful to stay in the Premier League. Twenty-four years is exactly the age at which it is most important to play regularly and not only have to train week after week and have to sit down on the bench at the game. In the next few days and weeks, the main focus will certainly be placed on what is there for offers, and we will definitely look around, it’s time to look for something, where the chances of regular use are again higher.”
The likes of Kyle Walker and Eric Dier have been linked with moves away from the club as well.