Southampton looking to sign Paco Alcacer in January

Southampton are looking to sign a striker when the transfer window re-opens in January and Pellegrino has identified Paco Alcacer as a potential target.
The former Valencia striker has failed to establish himself at Camp Nou and the Saints want him to bolster their attack this season.
The Premier League outfit do not have a proven goalscorer and Alcacer could be a superb signing for them. The Spaniard was a major hit at Mestalla and his style of play would help him settle into the Premier League as well.
According to reports, Pellegrino has already opened talks with Barcelona regarding the Spanish forward.
Apparently, French outfit Lille are interested in him as well. However, the Premier League is always a more attractive option for any player.
It will be interesting to see whether Southampton submit a concrete offer for the player in January.
The 24-year-old is a squad player at Camp Nou and he would certainly welcome the chance of playing regularly, especially with the World Cup coming up. A move to St Mary’s would be ideal for him right now.