Southampton keen on Alfie Mawson – Everton should move quickly

One of the players who will be in high demand during the summer transfer window is Alfie Mawson. With Swansea relegated to the Championship, they would struggle to keep hold of their star players, and therefore Mawson could be on the move in the summer.
There have been reports of interest from heavyweight clubs like Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in Mawson who is valued at £40 million.
According to reports from The Sun, Southampton are keen on the 24-year-old defender. The Saints are looking to bolster their defensive options, and they are especially looking to fill the void left by Virgil van Dijk, who joined Liverpool in January.
However, Everton should join the race for Mawson as well. They can even offer Swansea a swap deal that would lower the price for Mawson, maybe with Ashley Williams going the other way.
Mawson is a quality defender and he will improve while playing alongside better players. Swansea losing Mawson is almost inevitable, so Everton, who themselves need surgery in defence, must act quickly and get him on board.