Southampton hoping to sign Daniel Sturridge on loan

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has been linked with a move away from Anfield for a while now and it appears that Southampton are prepared to offer him an exit route.
According to reports, the Saints are keen on loaning the England international for the remainder of the season.
Charlie Austin’s injury has left them with a shortage of attackers and Sturridge could be an excellent alternative until the summer. In fact, the Liverpool striker is likely to be an upgrade on Austin.
Sturridge’s flair, pace and technical ability will improve Southampton going forward. Also, the Liverpool forward is a proven goalscorer in the Premier League.
Sturridge’s first team opportunities have been limited under Jurgen Klopp and a loan move could be best for all parties.
The former Chelsea player needs to play regularly in order to play for England in the World Cup. Furthermore, if he manages to shine for Southampton, Liverpool are likely to sell him for a higher fee.
Southampton will be looking to improve their squad significantly following the sale of Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool. The Reds paid £75 million for the Dutchman’s services. Signing Sturridge will be a step in the right direction for the Saints.