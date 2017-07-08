Southampton hoping to sign Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been linked with a loan move away from the club this summer.
According to Daily Mirror, the likes of Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and Southampton are interested in the Chelsea midfielder.
The report claims that Southampton are confident of beating the likes of Newcastle to his signature. Furthermore, Daily Mirror also believes that Southampton are firm favourites to sign the midfielder.
The 21-year-old made just six appearances for Chelsea last season and he needs to move away in order to fulfil his potential.
Loftus-Cheek is a prodigious talent but he needs to play regularly at this stage of his career. The English midfielder is regarded as one of the best talents to have come out of Chelsea’s academy in the recent years and therefore it is imperative that they handle his development with utmost care.
With Chelsea expected to sign Bakayoko this summer, the young midfielder will fall further down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge. A move to Southampton could do him a world of good. Furthermore, the chance to work with a reputed manager like Pellegrino will only benefit his development.