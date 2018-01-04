Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Southampton favourites to sign Theo Walcott

4 January, 2018 Arsenal, English Premier League, Southampton, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham

Southampton are favourites to sign the out of favour Arsenal forward Theo Walcott in January.

The England attacker has been a squad player for Wenger this season and Sky Sports believe that he could return to Southampton in order to play more often.

Walcott has just 18 months left on his current deal and he is unlikely to extend his stay at the Emirates despite being the longest-serving player at the club currently.

With the World Cup coming up, Walcott needs to play regularly in order to force his way into Southgate’s plans. A move away from Arsenal would do him a world of good.

Southampton need to improve their attacking options so that they can have a strong second half of the season. Walcott would be the perfect addition alongside Redmond and Austin. The England international would add goals, pace and flair to Pellegrino’s attack. His unpredictability could be a major asset for the Saints.

Sky Sports claim that the Saints will open talks with Walcott’s representatives next week.

According to Express, West Ham, Everton and Newcastle are interested in signing the Arsenal player as well.

It seems that a bidding war could very well be on the cards if Walcott is put up for sale this month.

