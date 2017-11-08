Southampton eyeing January move for former Man City forward Stevan Jovetic

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino is looking to add goals to his side when the January transfer window opens and he has identified Stevan Jovetic as a target.
The former Manchester City player has failed to impress at Monaco so far and he could be allowed to leave for the right price. Furthermore, Daily Mirror claims that the player is unhappy at Monaco.
The 27-year-old has played in the Premier League before but he managed to score just eight times in three seasons. It will be interesting to see whether the player wants to return to England once again.
It is evident that Southampton need to add a proven goalscorer to their side but targeting Jovetic makes little sense. The Montenegro international has not performed well for a while now and his past record in England is quite poor as well.
Pellegrino will be making a mistake if he decides to break the bank for Jovetic. The 27-year-old joined Monaco on a four-year deal during the summer window and the French outfit will not sell for cheap. The Saints cannot afford to sign someone who is out of form and is lacking in confidence at this stage of the season.