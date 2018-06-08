Southampton eyeing Aston Villa duo Keinan Davis and Andre Green

Southampton are hoping to sign Keinan Davis and Andre Green from Aston Villa this summer.
Steve Bruce’s men failed to secure promotion to the Premier League after losing the play-off final against Fulham and it has cost them financially.
Aston Villa are in a crisis right now and they are expected to cash in on some first team players.
As per the reports, Southampton want to take full advantage of the situation and they are ready to submit bids for the Villa duo.
Davis was very impressive last season and he could prove to be a solid addition for the rumoured £3-4million fee.
He managed to break into Steve Bruce’s first team plans last season and he showed that he has the talent to cut it at the top level.
Meanwhile, Green had his season cut short due to injury but the young winger managed to impress as well.
It will be interesting to see whether the Saints can agree on a fee now. It could prove to be a major coup if they manage to land the highly talented Aston Villa duo on a bargain this summer.