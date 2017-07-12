Southampton defender Cuco Martina set to join Everton

Everton are set to seal the free transfer of Cuco Martina from Southampton this weekend.
Cuco Martina to arrive at Everton this weekend. Cover across defence. Free transfer from Southampton.
— paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) July 12, 2017
According to the very reliable Paul Joyce from The Times, the 27-year-old full-back is out of contract this summer and Koeman has decided to sign him in order to add more depth to his side. Joyce has revealed that the transfer should be finalised this weekend.
Chris Bascombe from the Telegraph has also confirmed the news.
Martina can operate as a right-back, a centre back as well as a defensive midfielder and he could prove to be useful during injuries.
Everton will look to challenge for the European places next season and therefore adding more quality and depth is essential.
The former Twente defender has worked with Koeman before and the Everton manager is well aware of his qualities having signed the player at Southampton in 2015.
The Toffees have been very active in the transfer market this summer. They have already signed the likes of Klaassen, Pickford, Rooney, Keane, Onyekuru, Ramirez and Nathangelo.
The Merseyside outfit are looking to sign the likes of Benteke and Sigurdsson next.