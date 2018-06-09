Southampton defender Bertrand believes that he should be in England’s World Cup squad

Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand believes that he should have been included in the 23-man England squad which will play in the World Cup in Russia this summer.
The former Chelsea man went on to play in six out of ten of England’s World Cup qualifying games, however Southgate instead opted to select the likes of Danny Rose, Fabian Delph and veteran Ashley Young as his left-back defensive options for the World Cup.
Young and Delph were both selected for their versatility. Both have begun playing in the left-back role during recent years but can also operate in midfield.
One can argue that Bertrand was hard done by as Rose was selected above him.
Bertrand was a first-team regular for the Saints last season and went on to play 40 times for his club whereas Rose’s appearances were limited as he only went on to play 17 times.
Bertrand firmly believes that Southgate made a wrong decision in not selecting him
“I played wing-back in a five at the end of the season, which is how England play,” Bertrand told the Daily Mail.
“I also played in a central three for Southampton with Virgil van Dijk and Jose Fonte, and we went on Southampton’s record clean-sheet run, six on the bounce.
“I played left midfield in a Champions League final for Chelsea. It is perhaps an oversight in the manager’s analysis and I find that hard to take.”