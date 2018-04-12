According to The S*n, Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand could be on his way out of the club this summer, with Manchester United and Tottenham leading the chase for his signature.
United are in the market for a new left-back as a long-term replacement for 32-year-old winger Ashley Young who has operated in the makeshift role ahead of Luke Shaw under Jose Mourinho this season but both players have uncertain futures at Old Trafford.
Both players are out of contract next year and could be leaving Old Trafford this summer or next – Young because of his age, Shaw because of the lack of playing time. Tottenham’s Danny Rose has been identified as a potential target for the Red Devils, but Bertrand may be next on their shortlist if they fail in their pursuit of the former.
Spurs could sign the £70k-per-week left-back if they lose Rose to United and they aren’t the only side interested. Everton are looking for a long-term replacement for the ageing Leighton Baines while Newcastle United have been linked with the 28-year-old too.
Signed from Chelsea in 2015, Bertrand has gone on to make 140 appearances for the Saints in all competitions. He’s made 29 Premier League appearances this campaign, but Southampton are in danger of the drop as they sit 18th and three points from safety after 32 games.
Bertrand could be one of many players to leave this summer as a result, but his destination is unknown.
Stats from Transfermarkt.