Southampton vs Chelsea injury update & predicted line-ups

Chelsea visit Southampton on Saturday hoping to keep their faint hopes of a top four finish in the Premier League alive.
The Blues head into the match 10 points behind Tottenham with six games to play and their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League look remote.
Antonio Conte’s side have won just two of their last eight games in all competitions, but this weekend’s game offers an excellent chance to regain the winning thread.
The Saints’ last home win in the league was in November, although they have drawn five of their eight games since then.
Chelsea have won four, drawn one and lost one of their last six meetings with Southampton.
The home side’s recent record against sides starting the day in the top six is poor, with their last 22 matches against those clubs resulting in eight draws and 14 defeats.
Southampton will be without Jack Stephens through suspension, while Mario Lemina is a slight doubt due to illness.
Shane Long (ankle), Steven David (knock) and Sam McQueen (groin) remain on the sidelines.
Chelsea’s Davide Zappacosta is doubtful due to a muscular injury. Ethan Ampadu (broken ankle) and David Luiz (ankle injury) are both unavailable.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Southampton: McCarthy, Soares, Bertrand, Hoedt, Yoshida, Romeu, Hojbjerg, Boufal, Ward-Prowse, Tadic, Austin.
Chelsea: Courtois, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso, Moses, Willian, Hazard, Morata,
Odds: Southampton 10/3, Chelsea 17/20, Draw 5/2.