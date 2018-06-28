Southampton agree fee for Mohamed Elyounoussi

Southampton are set to sign the highly talented Basel winger Mohamed Elyounoussi.
As per the reports, the Saints have agreed a fee with Basel for their prized asset and the player will complete his move to England soon.
Southampton will pay around $21 million for the player.
Mohamed Elyounoussi will be brought in as a replacement for Dusan Tadic. The Serbian international is heading to Ajax on a permanent deal.
The 23-year-old will be Southampton’s most expensive signing after Guido Carrillo.
Mohamed Elyounoussi scored 14 goals for Basel last season and he was very impressive in the Champions League. The young winger tormented Manchester City’s defence during the knockout stages of the competition.
The 23-year-old can operate on either flank and he will add some much-needed pace and flair to the Southampton attack.
Mark Hughes’ side were toothless in attack last season and it seems that they are looking to address that problem straight away this summer.