Southampton agree fee for Mario Lemina

Southampton are close to completing their second summer signing after the club agreed on a fee for the highly talented central midfielder Mario Lemina.
The Saints have already signed centre-back Jan Bednarek from Lech Poznan.
The Juventus midfielder was linked with the likes of West Ham and Stoke City as well but Pellegrino’s side have moved swiftly to secure the 23-year-old.
Lemina will cost Southampton around €18m and he is set to undergo his medical with the Premier League outfit within the next 48 hours.
The news has been confirmed by the two reliable journalists – Mohamed Bouhafsi from RMC Sport and Fabrizio Romano, who is a part of Di Marzio’s staff.
Done deal for Mario Lemina to Southampton from Juventus. €18/20M, medicals soon 🇬🇦 #transfers #SaintsFC
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2017
Mario #Lemina devrait s’engager avec Southampton ! Visite médicale prévu dans les 48 heures ! Transfert estimé à 18M€ ! #Juventus #RMCsport
— Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) August 5, 2017
Juventus signed the player for £8m last summer and the Serie A giants will be delighted to have made a profit on the Gabon international.
Lemina is a prodigious young talent who is expected to become a star in future. However, Allegri has struggled to provide him with regular first team football. At this stage of his career, Lemina cannot afford to sit on the bench.
At Southampton, he will get the chance to play week in week out at a top level.
Lemina made just 29 appearances in all competitions for Juventus last year, picking up one goal and one assist along the way.