Southampton agree deal with Scunthorpe for Olomola

Southampton confirm they have reached an agreement with Scunthorpe for striker Olufela Olomola to join the League One side on a free transfer. The 20-year-old joined the Saints from Arsenal in 2014 and rose through the youth ranks to the first-team in 2016 where he made just one senior appearance.
With Shane Long, Charlie Austin, Guido Carrillo and Manolo Gabbiadini being his competition for a starting place, the youngster never stood a chance of featuring on a regular basis.
Olomola was named in Southampton’s matchday squad on four occasions that season but he was on the periphery next season and was loaned out to Yeovil Town to get more competitive action. The striker scored and created 10 goals in 28 games for the Glovers in 2017/18 before returning in January.
And he failed to get first-team football under Mark Hughes, Olomola sought out regular playing time elsewhere. As for the 20-year-old’s new club, Scunthorpe finished fifth in League One but lost out to Rotherham United in the playoffs.
Nevertheless, the Arsenal graduate said he’s “delighted” to have made the switch to Scunny and “can’t wait” to get started at Glanford Park this summer.
Stats from Transfermarkt.