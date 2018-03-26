Son Heung-min believes Harry Kane is the best player in the world

Tottenham midfielder Heung-Min Son believes that Harry Kane is the best player in the world.
The South Korean has revealed that Spurs and England will have to adapt without Kane in their next few matches as the striker is currently injured.
Son said: “Harry Kane is, of course, a very important player for England because he’s the best player in the world. This is football, so sometimes you get injuries, but as Tottenham, we need to play without Harry. It’s very sad but the other players have to be ready. I’m not like Harry, I’m just trying to practice every day, but it’s a good opportunity to make something happen”.
Although Kane’s absence is a considerable blow, Son believes that Tottenham will do everything they can to cope without him. The 24-year-old striker has scored 35 goals in 39 games for Tottenham so far this season.
Harry Kane is undoubtedly the best striker in the Premier League right now and he deserves all the plaudits coming his way. However, to label him as the best player in the world is simply outrageous. Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is head and shoulders above every player on the planet right now.
It will be interesting to see how the fans react to Son’s absurd claim. It is evident that the former Leverkusen star rates Kane very highly but the England international has a long way to go before he can be labelled as the best in the world.