Blog Competitions English Premier League Some Leeds United fans react to Jordan Hugill speculation on Twitter

Some Leeds United fans react to Jordan Hugill speculation on Twitter

9 July, 2018 English Championship, English Premier League, Leeds United, West Ham


Some Leeds United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after the Yorkshire club has been linked with a move for Jordan Hugill.

According to a recent report from The Sun, Leeds United are showing interest in signing West Ham striker Jordan Hugill in the summer transfer window.

The report claims that the Yorkshire club is eyeing a loan move for the 26-year-old in the summer.

Leeds were previously linked with a move for Hugill when he was at Preston, but they were not convinced about his price tag.

West Ham signed him for a fee in the region of £10 million in January, but he has barely featured for the Hammers.

He managed only 22 minutes in a West Ham shirt under David Moyes, and the club is ready to offload him on loan.

Hugill knows the Championship very well and has a very good goalscoring record, managing 23 goals in 100 Championship games.

Leeds fans have taken to social networking site Twitter and many of them feel that he would be a very good signing.

Robert Huth would be a smart signing for Aston Villa
West Ham confirm the signing of Jack Wilshere, fans react

About The Author

johnblake