Some Leeds United fans react to Jordan Hugill speculation on Twitter

Some Leeds United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after the Yorkshire club has been linked with a move for Jordan Hugill.
According to a recent report from The Sun, Leeds United are showing interest in signing West Ham striker Jordan Hugill in the summer transfer window.
The report claims that the Yorkshire club is eyeing a loan move for the 26-year-old in the summer.
Leeds were previously linked with a move for Hugill when he was at Preston, but they were not convinced about his price tag.
West Ham signed him for a fee in the region of £10 million in January, but he has barely featured for the Hammers.
He managed only 22 minutes in a West Ham shirt under David Moyes, and the club is ready to offload him on loan.
Hugill knows the Championship very well and has a very good goalscoring record, managing 23 goals in 100 Championship games.
Leeds fans have taken to social networking site Twitter and many of them feel that he would be a very good signing.
Jordan Hugill would be a very good signing for Leeds, knows the league really well #lufc #mot
— Ryan (@LeedsUtdRyan) July 8, 2018
As much as it’s fucking annoying for us, it’s fucking annoying for the board too. If Vydra wages were agreed but then he wanted more now, how can we deal with this kind of shit. You start paying money like that and we’ll be doing a Villa. Hugill loan Kodja buy. #LUFC
— Livin Da Vida Loco 🇦🇷 (@JordanALAW) July 9, 2018
Having thought about it I would find Hugill and Maddison acceptable although I would be slightly disappointed with the former. #lufc
— David (@BilliardsCue) July 9, 2018
we desperately need a striker I’d be happy with either Hugill or Kodijia #lufc
— Armo 🏴 (@Jordan_Armo) July 9, 2018
So Vydra is no massive loss. We have lots in that position. Hugill would still be a good move and of we could sneak Kodjia too then it’s win win #lufc
— Neil (@OooahhBerardi) July 9, 2018
Hugill would be solid playing off Vydra but I would love to see us get Haaland. A lot to be said for a young and hungry player who loves the club and wants to play for us. Sign him up @andrearadri 🙏🏻🙌🏻 Fingers crossed something happens this week. 🤞🏻 #LUFC
— Z M (@ZMahtey) July 9, 2018
Would be very happy with Hugill as #9 and Vydra as #10. 👍🏻 #lufc
— Daryl (@DarylRS29) July 8, 2018