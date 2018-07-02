Sokratis arrives in UK to finalise Arsenal transfer

Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos is all set to complete his move to Arsenal.
According to Sky Sports, the defender has arrived in the UK to finalise his move to Emirates. Arsenal had agreed on a £17.6m fee for the player back in June.
The 30-year-old will be Unai Emery’s third summer signing after Lichtsteiner and Bernd Leno. Lucas Torreira is expected to come in as the fourth signing after the World Cup.
Sokratis has been a decent player for Dortmund since joining them in 2013 after spells at Werder Bremen, Genoa, AC Milan and AEK Athens.
The Greek defender should prove to be a good squad option at Arsenal. It will be interesting to see how quickly he adapts to English football now.
Sokratis’s versatility will be a bonus for Arsenal next season. The 30-year-old can operate as a right back as well as a centre back.
However, Emery should now look to bring in a top quality starter as well. Koscielny is regressing and Mustafi failed to impress last season.