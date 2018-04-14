Slavisa Jokanovic sends out a message ahead of the derby against Brentford

Fulham host Brentford in the Championship this weekend and they will be looking to extend their impressive run of form with another win.
Slavisa Jokanovic’s men are in breathtaking form right now and they are on a 20 match unbeaten run.
However, the game against Brentford is a derby and in these games, form and quality do not count for much. The visitors have the quality to pull off an upset here and Fulham will have to be careful.
The Fulham boss sent out a message to the fans and the players on Twitter ahead of the derby. Jokanovic said that the only thing that matters in the derby is the three points.
The most important thing about tomorrow’s derby is getting the three points. Finalising all the details at Motspur Park. #FULFORCE pic.twitter.com/at5XguZwKx
— Slavisa Jokanovic (@Jokanovic) April 13, 2018
It is clear that Fulham are looking for substance over style here. It will be interesting to see how they shape up for the Brentford game.
The Cottagers have played attacking football all season but they might have to make some alterations for this game.
Either way, the fans will be expecting a derby win and Fulham will have to deliver.
