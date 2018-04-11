Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Slavisa Jokanovic sends out a message after Fulham’s win over Reading

Slavisa Jokanovic sends out a message after Fulham’s win over Reading

11 April, 2018 English Championship, Fulham, Transfer News & Rumours

Fulham picked up a crucial 1-0 win over Reading last night.

The Cottagers are now second in the Championship standings and they can secure automatic promotion with a strong finish to the season.

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic sent out a message on Twitter after the vital win over Reading. His tweet read:

 

It is clear that Fulham are fully focused on their objectives right now and they will look to take one step at a time.

Furthermore, Jokanovic seems determined to achieve his goals by following his philosophy of playing attacking football.

The Londoners are in breathtaking form right now and their unbeaten run has been extended to 20 matches after the win last night.

Fulham fans will be delighted with the mindset of the manager and his players right now. The Cottagers are above Cardiff in the table right now and if the other results go their way, they have a great chance of finishing as the runners-up to Wolves.

Here is how the Fulham fans responded to Jokanovic’s message on Twitter.

 

Noel Whelan reacts to Leeds United's defeat against Preston
Leeds United fans react to their defeat against Preston

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com