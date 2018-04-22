Slavisa Jokanovic reacts to Fulham’s 3-0 win over Millwall

Fulham picked up a vital 3-0 win over Millwall on Friday night.
The Cottagers put on a sensational display in the second half of the game and goals from Sessegnon, Mitrovic and McDonald extended their unbeaten run to 22 games.
Meanwhile, Millwall’s 17-match unbeaten streak was brought to an end.
The highly rated left-back Ryan Sessegnon scored right after the start of second half. Kevin McDonald followed it up with a stunner right before the hour mark and Aleksandar Mitrovic bagged a goal in the 89th minute.
Fulham are now second in the Championship standings, two points ahead of Cardiff City. The Londoners will be hoping for automatic promotion now.
Manager Slavisa Jokanovic praised his players after the game for their character and the manner in which they secured the win. He also vowed to finish the season strongly and make the Fulham fans happy.
His tweet read:
Great character and confidence from the team, sticking to our football to get this win. We will fight until the end to make our fans happy. #FULFORCE https://t.co/t6NSSZKSmR
— Slavisa Jokanovic (@Jokanovic) April 20, 2018
Here is how the Fulham fans responded to his message on Twitter
Excellent second half performance from the team Slavisa, I am so proud of this team and the way they play their football, it is nice to watch.
— Dave Cumming (@TheBear89) April 21, 2018
Unbelievable Slav
— Patrick Dodds (@fulhampat) April 21, 2018
Slavisa Absolute Legend.
— Sergei (@BerbaFFC) April 21, 2018
Thank you
— Janice Adams (@JaniceA40617125) April 20, 2018
Terrific adjustments at the half! Team effort wins! #coyw #fulhamfc #fulforce
— Craig Fujii (@seadog808) April 20, 2018
Whatever you said at half time, keep saying it!
— Marc Neil (@mneil02) April 20, 2018
Great result Slavisa and the guys.
Awesome second half.
Very proud !😆
— Mark knivett (@Markknivett1) April 20, 2018