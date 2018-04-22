Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Slavisa Jokanovic reacts to Fulham’s 3-0 win over Millwall

Fulham picked up a vital 3-0 win over Millwall on Friday night.

The Cottagers put on a sensational display in the second half of the game and goals from Sessegnon, Mitrovic and McDonald extended their unbeaten run to 22 games.

Meanwhile, Millwall’s 17-match unbeaten streak was brought to an end.

The highly rated left-back Ryan Sessegnon scored right after the start of second half. Kevin McDonald followed it up with a stunner right before the hour mark and Aleksandar Mitrovic bagged a goal in the 89th minute.

Fulham are now second in the Championship standings, two points ahead of Cardiff City. The Londoners will be hoping for automatic promotion now.

Manager Slavisa Jokanovic praised his players after the game for their character and the manner in which they secured the win. He also vowed to finish the season strongly and make the Fulham fans happy.

