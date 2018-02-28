Slavisa Jokanovic comments on Tottenham target Ryan Sessegnon

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic is keen to keep star player Ryan Sessegnon at the club amid strong interest from Tottenham Hotspur.
The 17-year-old has been dazzling for the Cottagers in the Championship this season, managing 13 goals and four assists.
His excellent form has caught the attention of several top Premier League clubs, with Tottenham reportedly leading the race for his signature.
Jokanovic believes that Craven Cottage is the perfect place for the in-demand youngster to continue his development.
He says that Sessegnon is doing a fantastic job and that he can grow as a player playing at Fulham rather than joining a big Premier League club.
“I believe at this moment he can grow playing here, rather than with a top five Premier League team,” said Jokanovic to talkSport.
“I think we can give him what he needs and I’m proud and I’m happy that he is here with us.
“I enjoy working with him a lot. He has a great capacity to learn, he trains well and his physicality is fantastic, it’s like he comes from a factory.
“He’s fighting with strong adult players and at his age it is not easy but he’s doing a fantastic job.”
According to reports from the Telegraph, Spurs are willing to pay upto £35 million to sign the highly rated young talent in the summer.
Fulham, who are chasing promotion, will put up a fight to keep Sessegnon if they are promoted to the Premier League, and they value the player at £50 million.
A lot will depend on whether Fulham get promoted to the Premier League next season or not, because if they fail to do so, they would be forced to sell their star player.