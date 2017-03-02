Slaven Bilic: West Ham striker Andy Carroll not for sale

West Ham manager, Slaven Bilic, has made it clear that Andy Carroll will not be sold, following recent speculations that he was attracting interest from the Chinese Super League.
Carroll has been linked with a move to the far east, with Tianjin Quanjian, Hebei China Fortune and Shandong Luneng having reportedly made bids for the England striker. However, West Ham rejected all offers for the 28-year-old last month.
The player is reportedly happy at West Ham and he is not interested in moving to China at this stage of his career. It seems, West Ham are not keen on selling him either.
“He’s one of our best players and we want to keep him. We wouldn’t want to sell Andy to China,” said Bilic, as quoted by Sky Sports.
The Times claimed earlier this week that West Ham tried to offload Carroll to China before Tuesday’s transfer deadline in the country.
The Hammers gave an agent the authority to sell the former Liverpool striker to a Chinese club. The club wrote to an agent named Mark Curtis earlier in February giving him permission to set up a deal for the England striker.
Carroll’s career at West Ham has been blighted by injuries, and this season has been no exception. He has missed a major part of the season through injury, but has hinted of returning to form with four goals in his last four games.
He missed West Ham’s last two matches with a groin injury but has returned to training this week. Bilic could include him in West Ham’s matchday squad for the London derby fixture against Chelsea on Monday night.