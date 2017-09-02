Slaven Bilic’s decision to turn down Sanches and Krychowiak could cost him his job

West Ham have made a poor start to the Premier League season and Slaven Bilic is under a lot of pressure to turn it around.
The Hammers had an impressive window this summer and the fans would have expected a better start.
West Ham have been struggling in the midfield and defence so far. They tried to sign William Carvalho from Sporting in order to add to the midfield and improve the defence as well. However, the deal never quite materialised.
David Sullivan, the West Ham chairman has now made matters worse by revealing that there were alternatives and the side’s midfield and defence could have been improved.
He said: “Grzegorz Krychowiak and Renato Sanches were both offered to the manager before their switches elsewhere, but he told us that he is happy with the squad he has. As a Board, we are behind Slaven, and he believes he has the tools to turn around our form and rectify our disappointing start to the season.”
Apparently, Bilic turned down the chance to sign Renato Sanches and Grzegorz Krychowiak.
Both players would have improved West Ham’s midfield and Krychowiak could have provided some necessary defensive cover in front of the back four.
It seems that Bilic has made a mistake in the transfer market by turning down these two players. There is no doubt that the Hammers needed players like Sanches and Krychowiak.
Despite the vote of confidence from the board, Bilic’s future hangs in the balance and he will need to turn things around soon.
Rafa Benitez, the Newcastle boss has been linked with the West Ham job and if Bilic is sacked this season, the Spaniard would be a very good appointment. Apparently, the former Liverpool boss is open to taking over at West Ham.