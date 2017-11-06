Slaven Bilic likely to be sacked by West Ham today, Moyes agrees to take over

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic is set to be sacked by the Hammers later today.
According to Guardian, the club’s joint chairman, David Sullivan will meet with the Croatian today and inform him of the club’s decision.
Daily Mirror claims that West Ham have already secured an agreement with David Moyes to take over until the end of the season. The move should be confirmed this week.
The report adds that West Ham tried to lure the likes of Marco Silva and the former Manchester City bosses Manuel Pellegrini and Roberto Mancini. However, none of those managers are ready to take the job now.
The former Everton fan favourite could prove to be a solid addition for the Hammers. He has proven his worth in the Premier League before and Moyes will be determined to succeed once again.
West Ham have lost 6 of their 11 League games so far and the defeat against Liverpool was the final straw.
There is no doubt that West Ham have a good side and they can still finish in the top half. It will be interesting to see how Moyes utilizes his options now. The likes of Arnautovic, Carroll, Chicharito, Ayew and Lanzini are very good players who can make a massive difference if they can rediscover their form.