Slaven Bilic hails Romelu Lukaku as one of the best strikers in Europe

Slave Bilic has identified Romelu Lukaku as the danger man ahead of West Ham’s Premier League clash with Everton.
In the pre-match press conference, Bilic said that his side’s big job is to stop Lukaku from scoring.
The Everton striker once again has been enjoying a phenomenal campaign with the Toffees, and has scored 24 Premier League goals this season. The 23-year-old has scored three goals in his last two games, and will be looking to punish West Ham who have won just once in their last nine games.
Bilic went on to add that Lukaku is not just one of the best strikers in the Premier League, but in the entire Europe, and that, it is a collective responsibility of his side to stop the Belgian international on Saturday.
SB: “It’s a big job to stop Lukaku. He’s one of the best strikers, for me, in Europe. It’s a job for not just the defenders.”#COYI
— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) April 20, 2017
Bilic has confirmed that Winston Reid is back after his injury. However, whether he will begin straightaway remains to be seen.
West Ham are still without Andy Carroll, while Sam Byram is also missing through suspension.
Meanwhile, Bilic has brushed off claims that Diafra Sakho missed the trip to Sunderland following a row with him. The Hammers boss has made it clear that there is no rift between them, and that he was not picked because he was injured.